Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Forces fumble in fourth quarter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Humphrey tallied six tackles (four solo), two pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during the Ravens' 28-6 win over the Dolphins on Thursday.
Humphrey stopped the Dolphins' fourth quarter drive in its tracks after he stripped the ball out of Malik Washington's hands and recovered it himself. It was Humphrey's first forced turnover of the season, and the veteran corner is up to 29 tackles (24 solo) and four pass defenses through seven regular-season games.
