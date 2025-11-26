Humphrey recorded four tackles (three solo), including one tackle for loss, and also forced a fumble in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Jets.

Humphrey played 100 percent of defensive snaps for the first time this season and continued to be a disruptive force for the Baltimore defense. He forced a Breece Hall fumble midway through the fourth quarter, helping clinch a win for the Ravens. Humphrey has now either forced a fumble or logged an interception in each of his last three games.