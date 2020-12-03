Humphrey logged seven tackles, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections during Wednesday's 19-14 loss to the Steelers.

Humphrey punched the ball out on two occasions Wednesday afternoon, but neither JuJu Smith-Schuster's nor Diontae Johnson's fumble resulted in a Baltimore takeaway. The reigning All-Pro did not surrender a TD pass against Pittsburgh, keeping him unscored upon over 60 targets this season. He leads the NFL with six forced fumbles heading into a Week 13 matchup against the Cowboys, who have committed two more lost fumbles (13) than any other team in the NFL.