Humphrey suffered a calf injury in Sunday's Week 17 game against Miami and is questionable to return.
Humphrey's injury occurred in the first quarter, and he was subsequently seen on an exercise bike on the sideline. Rock Ya-Sin replaced Humphrey at cornerback and will presumably continue to do so if the latter is unable to return to the contest.
