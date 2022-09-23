Humphrey (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Humphrey didn't practice Wednesday but was limited Thursday and logged a full session Friday, so while he's listed as questionable, he appears to be trending in the right direction. Marcus Peters (knee) is also listed as questionable, but he had a similar routine as Humphrey and looks on track to play in Week 3 as well.
