Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Inactive for Sunday's game
Humphrey (thigh) is inactive for Sunday's game against New Orleans.
Humphrey's inactive status leaves the Ravens somewhat shorthanded defensively with five inactive players in the secondary. It's too early to speculate on Humphrey's availability for Week 8, but next week's practice report should provide more clarity.
