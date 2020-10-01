Humphrey and the Ravens have finalized a five-year contract extension worth $98.75 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The deal places Humphrey among the league's highest-paid defensive backs and locks both him and Marcus Peters in the Baltimore secondary through the 2022 season. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, it also features $66 million in total guaranteed money. Humphrey is coming off a career-best tackle and interception totals, and has recorded double-digit passes defended each season in the league. His fantasy value is a far cry from his real-life value, as opposing quarterbacks often fear targeting the shut-down corner, but with Peters on the other side of the field, rival offenses will have limited options.