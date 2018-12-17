Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Interception in win
Humphrey recorded two tackles (both solo) and four passes defensed, including an interception, in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.
Humphrey's four passes defensed marked a new career high, and his interception was his first of the season. On the year he has 31 tackles (25 solo) and 12 passes defensed, including the one interception. He'll look to build off his strong performance in Week 16 when the Ravens take on the Chargers.
