Humphrey (thigh) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Humphrey was listed as a full participant in Friday's walk-through practice, so it looks as though he has a good shot to suit up for Sunday's tilt in Buffalo. If the 2017 first-round pick is indeed cleared to take the field, he stands to draw his usual start at cornerback across from Marcus Peters.

