Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The All-Pro cornerback missed Wednesday's practice last week due to an illness, but he returned Thursday and was active for Sunday's game. Humphrey has now tested positive for the virus, however, and he'll be required to clear the league's COVID-19 protocols before returning to team activities. The Ravens have limited cornerback depth behind starters Jimmy Smith and Marcus Peters moving forward.