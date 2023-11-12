Humphrey has exited Sunday's game against the Browns with an ankle injury.
Humphrey was tended to by trainers on the field and walked off gingerly before entering the medical tent on the sidelines, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. He is considered questionable to return.
