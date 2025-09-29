Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Likely out for weeks
Humphrey will likely miss a couple of weeks after sustaining a calf injury in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The veteran corner played 26 snaps and recorded five solo tackles prior to exiting the Week 4 loss with a calf injury. This is a major loss to a Baltimore defense that's already struggling, as Humphrey tallied 67 total tackles and 15 passes defended, including six interceptions, over 16 regular-season games in 2024. Jaire Alexander and T.J. Tampa are likely the top options to take over at slot corner while Humphrey is sidelined over the coming weeks.
