Humphrey (shoulder), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Titans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Humphrey was a full participant at Friday's practice, and he's expected to be active when the Ravens officially reveal their inactive list 90 minutes before the 1:05 p.m. ET kickoff. The fourth-year cornerback will handle a hefty dose of A.J. Brown and Corey Davis in the elimination contest.