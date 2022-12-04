Humphrey (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Baltimore looks like it'll have two key secondary pieces available against Denver, as rookie first-round safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) is also listed as questionable but expected to play after sitting out last week's loss to Jacksonville. Humphrey has suited up in all 11 of the Ravens' games to date, tallying 43 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions, two sacks and two fumble recoveries.