Humphrey (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Despite not practicing Friday and being less than 100 percent healthy, Humphrey looks like he'll avoid the inactive list and suit up Week 2. His availability Sunday, even in a limited boon, would be a major boon for the Ravens secondary as it looks to slow down Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the rest of the Miami receiving corps.