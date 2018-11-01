Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Limited in practice
Humphrey (thigh) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Humphrey was unable to practice to begin the week, so his limited participation is a step in the right direction. The second-year pro did not play during last week's loss to the Saints, and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers. If Humphrey is unable to go, Anthony Averett will serve as the top backup to starter Jimmy Smith.
