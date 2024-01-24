Humphrey (calf) was a limited participant in his return to practice Wednesday.

It would've been surprising if Humphrey had been a full participant in his first practice since Week 17. That's also the last time he played in a game, making an early exit from the 56-19 win over Miami that locked Baltimore into the AFC's No. 1 seed Dec. 31. The Ravens have gotten by just fine with injuries limiting their best cornerback to about half the team's defensive snaps this year, but they'd nonetheless be thrilled to have Humphrey back in action this Sunday against a Chiefs offense featuring QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce and WR Rashee Rice. If Humphrey ends up playing, CB Ronald Darby likely will be demoted to a backup role, with Humphrey and Brandon Stephens taking most of the perimeter snaps while slot corner Arthur Maulet and No. 3 safety Geno Stone share dime/nickel snaps in the middle of the field.