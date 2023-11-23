Humphrey (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Humphrey missed last week's win over the Bengals due to a calf injury but is now closer to making his return. The 2017 first-round pick has already missed five games this season, and if he can't play Sunday versus the Chargers Ronald Darby will start in his place.
