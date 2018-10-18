Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Limited practice Thursday
Humphrey was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury.
It's unclear exactly when Humphrey picked up the injury or its severity, so it's hard to say if it will impact his chances of playing this weekend. Look for one final update on Humphrey's status following Friday's practice, but he should be considered questionable for now.
