Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Limited Thursday
Humphrey (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
A limited participation is a step forward for Humphrey, who missed Wednesday's practice altogether. It remains unclear as to how the 23-year-old sustained the injury, as he played 46 of 49 snaps in Sunday's season opener. If Humphrey can't suit up Sunday, either Anthony Averett or Brandon Carr would likely take over the starting job.
