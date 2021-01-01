Humphrey (knee/shoulder) carries a questionable designation into Sunday's game against the Browns after being a full participant during practice Friday.

Humphrey was clear of injury heading into last Sunday's win over the Giants. However, he was limited to a season-low 92 percent of the defensive workload, albeit still while recording six tackles and three pass breakups. The fact that the two-time Pro Bowler logged a full practice session to close out the week bodes well for his status, but his availability may not be officially confirmed until Sunday morning.