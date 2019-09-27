Play

Humphrey (hip) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Humphrey is nursing a hip injury suffered Week 3 versus the Chiefs, and he was a limited participant in Friday's practice. If the third-year pro were unable to go Sunday or limited at all, Brandon Carr would be a candidate to see increased snaps on defense.

