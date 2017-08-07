Humphrey (undisclosed) is considered to be day-to-day, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

There seems to be some obvious good and bad takeaways from this development. Starting with the good, an undisclosed designation, while ambiguous by nature, is often substituted for minor injuries. Also, it's encouraging to see him listed as day-to-day, meaning he should be close to making a full recovery from whatever is keeping him away from practice. However, it's a little unnerving that the team expected him be practicing Monday after having missed each of the previous four practices. For now, it appears there's still reason for optimism, but that could change relatively quickly if Humphrey isn't back on the field soon.