Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Logs full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Humphrey (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Humphrey injured his groin during the fourth quarter of last Sunday's win over the Browns, but it appears as if he's avoided a serious issue. The full practice would suggest Humphrey will be out there Monday night against the Lions, where he's likely to see plenty of Amon-Ra St. Brown in the slot.
