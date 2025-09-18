default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Humphrey (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Humphrey injured his groin during the fourth quarter of last Sunday's win over the Browns, but it appears as if he's avoided a serious issue. The full practice would suggest Humphrey will be out there Monday night against the Lions, where he's likely to see plenty of Amon-Ra St. Brown in the slot.

More News