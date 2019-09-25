Play

Humphrey (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Humphrey picked up a hip injury during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. It's a positive sign that the starting cornerback wasn't held out of Wednesday's practice entirely. He'll have two more days to step up his level of participation in practice ahead of Week 4's tilt against the Browns.

