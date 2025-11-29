Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Logs season-high tackle total
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Humphrey recorded nine tackles (seven solo) including 1.0 sacks during Thursday's 32-14 loss versus the Bengals.
Humphrey's nine tackles marked his highest single-game total since Week 2 of the 2024 season, and he got his first full sack since Week 13 of the 2022 campaign. His aptitude in coverage normally keeps a cap on his tackling production, but opposing quarterbacks have had more success throwing his way in 2025 than in years past.
