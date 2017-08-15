Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Making Ravens debut Thursday
Humphrey (undisclosed) will play in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Thursday will mark Humphrey's in-game debut for the Ravens after sitting out of their preseason opener due to an undisclosed issue. Humphrey did go through warmups prior to the Ravens preseason opener, showing that he was close to being ready for game action. A first-rounder, Humphrey has looked strong at times throughout camp as he looks to carve out a role in the Ravens secondary early in his career.
