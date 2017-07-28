Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Making strong impression early in camp
Humphrey had a strong showing at Friday's practice with a pair of interceptions during the team period, Garrett Downing of the Ravens' official website reports.
The rookie out of Alabama has an opportunity to make an instant impact with fellow cornerback Tavon Young (knee) out for the season. While training camp practices don't necessarily correlate to in-game success, it's encouraging nonetheless that Humphrey is generating this kind of buzz this early in his first training camp. According to Downing, both of Humphrey's interceptions Friday came while he was covering Breshad Perriman, which shows that the young corner can hold his own against one of the speediest wideouts in the league. If Humphrey continues to impress in practice, he will warrant a significant role early in his career.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...