Humphrey had a strong showing at Friday's practice with a pair of interceptions during the team period, Garrett Downing of the Ravens' official website reports.

The rookie out of Alabama has an opportunity to make an instant impact with fellow cornerback Tavon Young (knee) out for the season. While training camp practices don't necessarily correlate to in-game success, it's encouraging nonetheless that Humphrey is generating this kind of buzz this early in his first training camp. According to Downing, both of Humphrey's interceptions Friday came while he was covering Breshad Perriman, which shows that the young corner can hold his own against one of the speediest wideouts in the league. If Humphrey continues to impress in practice, he will warrant a significant role early in his career.