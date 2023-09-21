Humphrey (foot) didn't participate during Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Humphrey has now missed his second straight day of practice, making it more likely that he won't be able to suit up for the Ravens' Week 3 game against Indianapolis. The 27-year-old would miss his third week in a row if he is unable to go Sunday, as he continues to rehab from foot surgery in August.