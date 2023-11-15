Humphrey (calf) remained sidelined for Tuesday's practice.
Humphrey is going to be up against it to be ready for Thursday night's quick turnaround against Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals. The injury isn't believed to be a long-term deal, but the three days of rest between games may not be enough for him.
