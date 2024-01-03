Humphrey (calf) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Humphrey picked up a calf issue during Sunday's win versus the Dolphins, and now it's sidelining him for Baltimore's first practice of the new week. With the AFC's top seed already secured, the Ravens could opt to play things safe with their top corner in Week 18.
