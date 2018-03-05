Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Not facing criminal charges
Humphrey is no longer facing felony robbery charges, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.
Humphrey was arrested in January after he was accused of stealing a phone charger from an Uber driver. The charges predictably were dropped, allowing the 2017 first-round pick to move along with his offseason without distraction. Humphrey finished his rookie year with 34 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 16 games, making five starts after Jimmy Smith suffered a torn Achilles in November. If Smith is ready for the start of the season, Humphrey might need to compete with Brandon Carr for a starting job. The Ravens ideally would like to see Smith and Humphrey lining up outside when Week 1 comes around.
More News
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Arrested on theft charge•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Pressed into starting role•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Active Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Full participant Monday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Making Ravens debut Thursday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Warming up, but will not play Thursday•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....