Humphrey is no longer facing felony robbery charges, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.

Humphrey was arrested in January after he was accused of stealing a phone charger from an Uber driver. The charges predictably were dropped, allowing the 2017 first-round pick to move along with his offseason without distraction. Humphrey finished his rookie year with 34 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 16 games, making five starts after Jimmy Smith suffered a torn Achilles in November. If Smith is ready for the start of the season, Humphrey might need to compete with Brandon Carr for a starting job. The Ravens ideally would like to see Smith and Humphrey lining up outside when Week 1 comes around.