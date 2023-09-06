Humphrey (foot) was absent from practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Houston, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Humphrey dodged the injured reserve list, indicating Baltimore is optimistic their top cornerback will be ready to play before Week 5, but it's less than encouraging for his Week 1 status that he's missing from the practice field at this point. Any game action the three-time Pro Bowler misses represents a huge blow to the Ravens' defense at large.