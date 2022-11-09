Humphrey recorded one pass defended and seven tackles (five solo) including one sack in Monday's 27-13 win over the Saints.

Humphrey came away with his first sack of the season against New Orleans, as he went unblocked before bringing down quarterback Andy Dalton on a blitz late in the third quarter. With the Saints limited to just 49 offensive plays by Baltimore's defense, the All-Pro cornerback also finished with a team high in stops. Humphrey now has 35 tackles (25 solo), five passes defended and two interceptions in 2022, and should have a good chance to put up another prolific stat line against Carolina on Sunday.