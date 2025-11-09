Humphrey was not in the field late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-19 win over the Vikings due to a finger injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Humphrey played a key role in the Ravens' Week 10 win, logging four tackles (two solo) as well as an interception in the second quarter that led to a Tyler Loop 28-yard field goal 10 plays later. Humphrey will undergo further tests to determine the severity of his finger injury, which puts him in jeopardy of being sidelined for the Ravens' Week 11 AFC North tilt against the Browns on Sunday, Nov. 16.