Humphrey (calf) is not listed in the Ravens' inactive list ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Humphrey missed last week's divisional-round win over Houston after also sitting out the regular-season finale due to a calf issue. The 27-year-old logged back-to-back limited practices Wednesday and Thursday before participating in full Sunday, and he will now officially be ready to return for the postseason. Humphrey has appeared in 10 games this season, logging 26 tackles and five passes defended, including an interception, and he'll reprise his starting spot at cornerback opposite Brandon Stephens.