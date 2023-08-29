Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that he's confident Humphrey (foot) will return during the first quarter of the regular season, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Ravens have Humphrey on their initial 53-man roster and thus get the option of playing him before Week 5. He had foot surgery in mid-August, with the Ravens previously saying they expected their top cornerback to return early in the regular season. It sounds like Humphrey is still on track to debut at some point in September or early October.