Humphrey (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Bengals.
Humphrey underwent foot surgery last month and will have to wait at least another week before making his season debut. He's a critical missing piece with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on deck. Veteran Ronald Darby is the Ravens' current No. 1 cornerback. With safety Marcus Williams (pec) also sidelined, this is a bounce-back spot for the Cincinnati passing offense.
