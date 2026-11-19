Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said that Humphrey won't play Sunday against the Panthers after the defensive back made a derogatory comment about the city of Baltimore in an episode of his podcast released Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Minter noted that after holding "internal conversations," he and the Ravens' brain trust decided to deactivate Humphrey for Week 11. Per Hensley, Humphrey acknowledged after Wednesday's practice that he regretted the comments he made in the podcast and issued an apology, so he's not expected to face any discipline beyond being held out of the matchup with the Panthers. Through the Ravens' first 10 games, Humphrey has tallied 40 tackles, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.