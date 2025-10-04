Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Out for Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Humphrey (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Like a number of other Ravens' starters, Humphrey was injured in last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and is looking at an extended absence. Keyon Martin covered the slot for Baltimore following Humphrey's injury against Kansas City.
