Humphrey (calf) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Bengals.
The cornerback strained his calf in the Ravens' Week 10 loss to the Browns and then missed practice all week. Humphrey has 14 tackles and a pass defensed in six games this season.
More News
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Doubtful to play Thursday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Misses practice again Tuesday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Estimated as DNP on Monday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Dealing with strained calf•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Leaves with injury•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Will suit up for Week 10•