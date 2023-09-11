Humphrey (foot) "has a shot" to play Sunday at Cincinnati, Sherree Burruss of NFL Network reports.

Humphrey missed Baltimore's opener after undergoing foot surgery on August 18, but there's apparently at least some optimism he could be available again as early as Week 2. Baltimore's practice reports this week will be the best indicator of how far along he is though, and if he misses a second consecutive week, offseason acquisition Ronald Darby should again operate as the de-facto no. 1 corner for the Ravens.