Humphrey (illness) is active Week 7 against Detroit.
Humphrey was a late addition to the injury report due to illness, but it appears he's feeling well enough to suit up for the contest and presumably start at cornerback opposite Brandon Stephens. He and the Baltimore defense draw a matchup against Detroit, a team that ranks third in the league in total yards per game (383.7) through six weeks of action.
More News
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Added to injury report•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Set to play Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Questionable to make return Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Returns to practice•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Will remain sidelined•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Ruled out for Sunday•