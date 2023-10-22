Watch Now:

Humphrey (illness) is active Week 7 against Detroit.

Humphrey was a late addition to the injury report due to illness, but it appears he's feeling well enough to suit up for the contest and presumably start at cornerback opposite Brandon Stephens. He and the Baltimore defense draw a matchup against Detroit, a team that ranks third in the league in total yards per game (383.7) through six weeks of action.

