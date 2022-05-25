Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Humphrey (pectoral) is participating in the Ravens' OTAs this week and has been at full speed "for quite a while," Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Humphrey suffered a season-ending torn pectoral muscle during a Week 13 loss to the Steelers and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. The 25-year-old signed a five-year, $98.75 million extension at the beginning of the 2020 campaign and figures to be a key piece of Baltimore's secondary for the foreseeable future.