Humphrey registered one solo tackle, two passes defended and an interception in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Bengals.

Humphrey picked up his second interception of the season, and logged 100 percent of the defensive snaps in the game. The 23-year-old doesn't pile up tackles - 17 in six games - but has a nose for the ball, creating four turnovers for his team this campaign. He'll be tasked with slowing down Russell Wilson and the Seattle passing attack for Week 7.