Humphrey made three solo tackles, including a tackle for a loss, and intercepted a pass in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Steelers.
The cornerback also played on 93 percent of the defensive snaps. Humphrey has 42 tackles (36 solo), 11 pass breakups, including five interceptions, and a forced fumble on the year.
