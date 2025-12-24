Humphrey recorded six tackles (all solo) and two defensed passes, including an interception, Sunday in a loss to New England.

Humphrey made a big play early in the game when he intercepted Drake Maye after the Patriots had entered the red zone. It was the second straight game that the veteran cornerback has notched a pickoff after logging one across his first 11 contests of the campaign. Humphrey also posted six stops Sunday, tying his second-highest total in a game this season.