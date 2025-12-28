Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Picks off Tune in Week 17 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Humphrey tallied three tackles (one solo) and an interception during the Ravens' 41-24 win over the Packers on Saturday.
Humphrey picked off Clayton Tune on a pass that bounced off the hands of Bo Melton late in the fourth quarter, and the Ravens took advantage of the turnover by converting it into a Derrick Henry 25-yard rushing touchdown 10 plays later. Humphrey has recorded one interception in each of his last three games and is up to four picks through 14 regular-season games.
