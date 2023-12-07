Humphrey (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
After missing the Ravens' two pre-bye contests, Humphrey appears ready to return for Sunday's date with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Humphrey has missed six of 12 games this year to foot and calf issues. Baltimore hopes its top cornerback can stay healthy for a playoff run.
