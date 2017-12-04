Humphrey is expected to retain a starting role at cornerback the rest of the season after Jimmy Smith suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's 44-20 win over the Lions, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Smith, who is also scheduled to begin serving a four-game suspension Week 14 against the Steelers, is expected to undergo season-ending surgery and head to injured reserve later this week. Humphrey, a rookie first-round pick out of Alabama, replaced the veteran in Sunday's contest, finishing with a career-high seven tackles and his second interception of the season in the victory.